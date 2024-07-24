Martin Platt is to return to Coronation Street, six years after he last appeared on the cobbles.

Actor Sean Wilson will reprise the role and will first reappear on screen in October as part of the departure of Helen Worth as his ex-wife Gail Platt.

The storyline will see Martin's son David, played by Jack P Shepherd, shocked to find his father at the house and immediately suspicious about his reason for coming back into their lives.

Wilson, who will begin filming on Wednesday 24 July, said: "It was great to be invited back to Coro St again, to contribute to Helen's exit story.

"We'll have a few months to catch up with Martin and Gail again, following the ebbs and flows of the unfolding storyline.

"Playing Martin has been a joy since day one and, in a way, I'll be slipping back to where I left off, which no doubt will throw a spanner into the heart of the Platt family.

"It's just like slipping on an old and comfortable jumper from the back of the wardrobe ... I'm looking forward to reuniting with my TV family."

Sean Wilson (centre) in 2001. Credit: PA Images

Wilson played Martin for 20 years from 1985 to 2005.

He last appeared in the soap in 2018 when Martin and his family emigrated to New Zealand and he paid one final visit to Weatherfield before his departure to make his peace with David, who was upset that his father was leaving the country.

It was announced in June that Worth is to leave the ITV show after starring as Gail for 50 years.

She will go following a "major storyline for the Platt family", according to the channel.

