A man has been charged with seven sexual assaults following a series of rapes in Manchester city centre.

Mourad Malki, 47, is accused of six counts of rape and one of sexual assault, as well as four charges of theft and one of fraud.

He has been remanded in custody ahead of an appearance at Manchester and Salford Magistrates Court on 24 July.

Greater Manchester Police said the charges were a result of an investigation following the report of four separate rapes in the city centre from February 2024 to July 2024.