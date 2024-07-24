Strike action on Manchester's Metrolink tram system has been called off after the Unite union struck a new pay deal with the employer.

Proposed strikes due to take place later this week will not take place due to hundreds of workers being set to receive a substantial pay rise.

The Unite union says customer service representatives at the bottom of the pay scales will see a minimum pay increase of 14 per cent over the next three years and those at the top of their pay scales will receive a minimum of nine per cent.

Drivers will see a minimum of a nine per cent increase over the same period alongside a substantial reduction of the pay progression scale.

The Unite Union said workers will get a pay rise Credit: PA Images

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: "This is a hard fought and well deserved pay award for Metrolink’s workers.

"The initial pay deal was well short of their expectations and by standing together as a union, and with the threat of strike action in the mind of the employer, they have negotiated a vastly improved deal."

Unite regional officer Colin Hayden added: "Metrolink had sought to short change our members and undervalue their hard work and skill.

"Through tough negotiations and by being prepared to walkout they have secured a new pay deal that will put thousands in their pockets over the next three years. This demonstrated the financial value in joining a union."

Damien Chabas, Managing Director of Keolis Amey Metrolink said: "We remained committed to meaningful discussion with Unite throughout these pay talks to ensure we could agree a fair pay deal for all our employees.

"This three-year deal provides all employees with a substantial pay increase, protects against inflationary increases and addresses historical pay progression concerns.

"We are pleased customers will not be impacted and Metrolink will run in line with the scheduled timetable."