A police force has defended the actions of an officer caught on camera kicking a man before stamping on his head while he was on the floor.

Footage has been widely circulated on social media of an incident at Manchester Airport on Wednesday 24 July.

The footage, which lasts for more than 40 seconds, shows a fire arm officer kicking and stamping on a man's head.

It later shows the same officer, who was accompanied by two other officers, armed with tasers, striking another man on the back of his head.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) confirmed a female police officer sustained a broken nose as three officers were subject to a "violent assault" in the incident at Terminal 2, in the run up to the footage being taken.

It also said there had been a risk of the armed officers' "firearms being taken".

In the footage a male officer can be seen aiming a taser at a man as he is lying on the ground.

Onlookers can then be heard shouting before the officer kicks and stamps on the man's head.

A person is heard yelling "move back", before a female officer then appears to turn her taser and aim it at other people.

A number of voices can be heard pleading "stop kicking people", with others shouting expletives, as a number of officers surround the man on the ground.

Seconds later, an officer is then seen to walk over to another man before pointing his taser at him. As he moves onto the ground on his knees and with his arms in the air, the officer then proceeds to kick him.

Four men had been arrested on suspicion of affray and assault on emergency service workers.

The footage has been widely circulated on social media. Credit: Social media / X

The clip, shared widely on social media, has received thousands of views online.

GMP said they have 'acknowledged the concerns' regarding conduct and that the incident is being assessed by the Professional Standards Directorate.

In a statement, the force said: "Officers were called to reports of an altercation between members of the public in Terminal 2 at Manchester Airport.

"Whilst attempting to arrest one of the suspects of the earlier altercation, three officers were subject to violent assault, where they were punched to the ground.

"A female officer suffered a broken nose and all three were taken to hospital for treatment.

"As the attending officers were firearms officers there was a clear risk during this assault of their firearms being taken from them"