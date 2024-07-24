CCTV has captured the moment youths riding motorbikes at "dangerous speeds" sprayed traffic and pedestrians with fire extinguishers.

The two motorbikes, each with two men on them, were spotted travelling at speed on pedestrianised areas in Warrington, in Winwick Road, Winwick Street, Liverpool Road and the town centre.

The men were also seen spraying fire extinguishers into lanes of traffic and directly at members of the public.

Police want help to identify the four men they would like to speak to in relation to their inquiries. Credit: Cheshire Police

As part of its investigation, Cheshire Police has now released CCTV images of four men they would like to speak to in relation to the incident.Police Constable Matt Salmon, of the Northern Problem Solving Team, said: "This behaviour is completely inexcusable and I would like to reassure local residents that enquiries are ongoing to identify those responsible."We want to establish exactly what took place during the incident, and we believe these individuals hold vital information, so if you recognise the identities of any of the men pictured, please get in touch with us. I would also appeal directly to the men pictured to contact us."Anyone with any information about the incident at around 1pm on Monday, 15 July is asked to contact Cheshire Police via their website or call 101, quoting 24000617654.