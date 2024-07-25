Greater Manchester Police (GMP) has suspended an officer after a video emerged online appearing to show an armed officer kicking a man as he lay on the floor at Manchester Airport.

The video is said to have been filmed at the airport’s terminal two on Tuesday 23 July, showing an officer, with a taser in his hand, appearing to kick and then stamp on the head of a man who is lying face down on the floor, with a woman kneeling beside him.

GMP initially said an officer had been 'removed from operational duties' after the footage emerged.

On Thursday morning, the force said in a new statement that following a review of "further information" after the incident at the airport on Tuesday, an police officer has been "suspended from all duties".

A spokesperson said: "A referral has now been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct for a full independent investigation.

"We understand the deep concerns that have been widely raised with us, and will continue to meet and discuss these feelings with Greater Manchester residents and elected representatives, whilst this independent investigation takes place."

More to follow...