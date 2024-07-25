Play Brightcove video

Granada Reports Correspondent Andy Bonner at the protest in Manchester City Centre

A protest has been held in Manchester city centre after footage circulating online showed man being kicked in the head by a police officer at Manchester Airport.

The demonstration on Oxford Street, organised by the group Stand Up To Racism, has been attended by hundreds, including community and faith-based organisations.

The organisation said they are calling on people to come and “send a clear message that we won’t stay quiet against racist police violence".

Protests in Manchester City Centre. Credit: MEN

Stand Up To Racism group are also calling on Mayor Andy Burnham to take action.

Nahella Ashraf, Stand Up To Racism protest organiser said: "We want an investigation into GMP. It's not good enough that these attacks on people within our community keep on happening.

"I mean, this is not the first time that this has happened but I think after what we have seen over the last few years with covid and Black Lives Matter.

"Clearly people aren't just going to sit down and accept that the authorities will do what is right.

"They won't do what's right unless we force them to do the right thing."

Protesters have also organised a sit-in protest on the tram tracks. Credit: MEN

Protesters have also organised a sit-in protest on the tram tracks close to the St Peter's Square Metrolink tram stop, causing severe delays through the city centre.

The video of the man being kicked in head by a GMP officer is said to have been filmed at the airport’s terminal two on 23 July.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) has since suspended the officer who was seen with a Taser in his hand kicking and then stamping on the head of a man who is lying face down on the floor.

The protests took place in Manchester City Centre. Credit: MEN

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham urged people to avoid politicising the incident and jumping to conclusions.

"There were other events leading up to it," he said, referring to the footage.

"It was quite a violent and complicated situation, and it is not for any of us to rush to judgement and say they know everything, on the back of something on social media."

Mr Burnham met with Home Secretary Yvette Cooper to discuss the incident on Thursday.

He continued: "It is obviously very disturbing, but in my role I have to look at the whole picture.

"I see MPs out there making all kinds of provocative and inflammatory statements, that's the way America has gone where politicians stoke up people and you get a polarised debate.

"There are real issues at stake here which is why care has to be taken rather than just following the social media clamour."