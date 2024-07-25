Three further arrests over murder of dad shot dead in street in Kirkby
Police investigating the murder of 36-year-old man who was shot dead in what police believe was a targeted attack have made three more arrests.
Rikki Berry, known locally as "Nuggy" died in hospital after being shot on Quarryside Drive in Kirkby at around 6:35pm on Wednesday 17 July.
Merseyside Police said three people had been arrested in Oswestry, Shropshire, by West Mercia Police on their behalf.
A 24-year-old man of no fixed abode, a 25-year-old man from Kirkby and a 21-year-old woman from Kirkby are all currently in custody on suspicion of murder and possession of a firearm.
These latest arrests mean a total of nine people have now been detained in connection with the investigation.
Six have been bailed pending further inquiries.