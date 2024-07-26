A 25-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a man who was shot on a street in broad daylight.

Ricky Berry, 36, known locally as "Nuggy"died after being shot on Quarryside Drive, Kirkby on 17 July 2024.

Detectives arrested three people in in Oswestry in Shropshire on Wednesday 24 July.

On Friday 2 6 July, Adam Williams, of Bigdale Drive, Kirkby, was charged with murder.

He was remanded into custody to appear at Liverpool magistrates court later in the afternoon.

Merseyside Police confirmed a 24-year-old man of no fixed abode and a 21-year-old woman from Kirkby, have both been bailed pending further enquiries.