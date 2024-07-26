A man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a 75-year-old man who was shot dead in a farmer's field.

Police were called to reports of a shooting in a field on Pinfold Lane in the village of Scarisbrick, West Lancashire, just before five o clock on the evening of Thursday 25 July.

One man aged 29 has been arrested on suspicion of murder, and Lancashire Police have said they do believe the two men were known to eachother.

Detectives and forensic teams were at the scene in the quiet rural village on Friday 26 July.

A police spokesman said: "An investigation is underway after we received a report of a firearms discharge shortly after 4.55pm in a field on Pinfold Lane in Scarisbrick.

"Officers attended and found that a 75-year-old man had suffered a suspected gunshot injury."Sadly, despite the best efforts of the emergency services, a man was pronounced dead at the scene.

"A 29-year-old man from Scarisbrick has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody. A shotgun was recovered from the scene."

Det Chief Inspector Andy Fallows added: "A man has very sadly lost his life as a result of this, and we have a dedicated team of officers working to establish what led to his death.

"We know that this news may sound concerning to the Scarisbrick community, but we want to reassure everyone that it is being treated as an isolated incident."Both parties are known to each other, and we aren’t looking for anyone else in connection with this incident.

"This is where I now appeal to you, the public, to ask that if you have any information, saw or heard anything suspicious or have dashcam footage from the Pinfold Lane area of Scarisbrick yesterday between 12pm and 5.30pm, to please get in contact."