Leigh Leopards will pay a special tribute to rugby league commentator Bill Arthur on Friday night.

Bill, 68, died peacefully on Wednesday 24 July following a long battle with prostate cancer, and was surrounded by his family when he passed away.

He was a mainstay of Sky Sports’ rugby league coverage across four decades, reporting pitchside and commentating on some of the sport's biggest moments.

Leigh Leopards are asking spectators at Friday night's game against St Helens to stand up for a minute's applause at the start of the fourth minute: "when the big screen and our perimeter LED boards pay tribute to him in recognition of his four decades of service."

In a statement, the club said: "our deepest condolences go to his family, friends and associates and colleagues of Sky Sports.

"Bill was a man with a prominent voice but a big man that preferred to be recognised by his voice rather than himself in front of the camera.

"He was a fan of the Leopards re brand and in particular our innovative way of building up and starting a match and we know he wouldn’t want that to change."

After his death was announced, clubs across the north west paid tribute.

St Helens said: "For Saints supporters, Bill’s voice will be forever remembered and attached to some of our most successful moments of recent years, such as Jack Welsby’s dramatic, last-minute winning try in the 2020 Grand Final, or our fourth Grand Final victory in a row at Old Trafford in 2022..

"Over the years in his roles at Sky Sports, Bill interviewed and spoke with many Saints players and coaches, with his love for the sport clear for all to see."

Wigan Warriors said: "All at Wigan Warriors send our deepest condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Sky Sports Rugby League commentator, Bill Arthur, following the sad news of his passing."

Warrington Wolves said the club sent its condolences to Bill's family and colleagues, whislt Salford Red Devils described him as "legendary".

Rugby League Commercial & The Rugby Football League are inviting supporters to join a minute of applause ahead of all this weekend’s Betfred Super League fixtures in Bill's memory.