This weekend sees the return of Liverpool City Region’s annual "March with Pride" event, with thousands of people expected to come together to celebrate the LGBTQ+ Community.

Merseyside Police say a number of officers will be joining the march, and they also have a policing plan place so that everyone can enjoy the celebrations in style and have a safe time.

Superintendent Geoff Stewart in charge of the policing operation for Pride, said: "The force is well rehearsed with large-scale events like Pride and we have been working closely alongside partners such as the LCR Pride Foundation and Liverpool City Council to ensure everyone’s safety.

" We would like to remind people of some simple advice that applies to any busy event in the city and that is to keep their valuables close and secure personal belongings including bags, purses and mobile phones – do not leave them unattended.

" Officers have been engaging with staff at St George’s Hall and businesses along the route in the Pride Quarter through to Pier Head to remind them to be vigilant, trust their instincts and report any suspicious or unusual activity."

Officers marching past St George's Hall at a previous event Credit: Merseyside Police

The first pride marches in 1970 started a global movement of coming together first and foremost as a protest.

Thousands of marches take place every year to continue this legacy with many also using the opportunity to celebrate our communities.

In Liverpool the modern march dates back to 2010, where the community came together following the murder of Michael Causer, a proud 18 year old who died as a result of an alleged homophobic attack.

Since then the annual march has grown each year, both in size and passion, and this year is expected to be the biggest yet.

Pride marches in Liverpool started in 2010 Credit: LCR Pride

Chief Constable Serena Kennedy KPM, said: "Once again, I am proud to be marching in person at this year’s March with Pride event.

" Marching in our uniforms is an opportunity for our force to be seen as a visible ally, highlighting our solidarity and support both to our LGBTQ+ community and our colleagues.

" Inclusion remains one of my force priorities and this is because I believe that the more diverse we become, the greater operational understanding we develop and the better the service we provide to our communities."

Merseyside Police gearing up for Pride Credit: Merseyside Police

Merseyside’s Police Commissioner Emily Spurrell said: "March with Pride is a wonderful opportunity to honour inclusivity and diversity across our fantastic region.

" I’m proud to fund dedicated initiatives across Merseyside that provide essential hate crime support to those that need it through Stop Hate UK and Citizens Advice.

" We will wholeheartedly continue to celebrate the diverse communities that make our region come to life.”

For more information about Pride in Liverpool, visit LCR Pride.