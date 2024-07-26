The families of two Ryanair pilots who died in a crash on the M62 motorway have paid tribute to them.

Matt Greenhalgh, 28, and Jamie Fernandes, 24, who are Captain and Senior First Officer respectively were heading to Liverpool Airport in a taxi when they were involved in a collision with two lorries on the M62.

Matt and Jamie died at the scene, with the driver of the taxi being taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Matt's family said: "Matt had a passion for life and seized every opportunity that came his way. He had already achieved so much in such a short life, with so much more planned.

"Matt discovered his ambition for becoming a pilot in his teenage years, following a flying lesson that was gifted by his aunt.

"His hard work and determination led to a successful career with Ryanair, recently being promoted to Captain. He loved the skies and flying, never growing tired of the scenic views from the cockpit.

"Matt was a keen sportsman; in his younger years enjoying rugby and cricket, and more recently golf and cycling. He wanted to try anything and everything, constantly seeking new adventures.

"Matt and his wife, Hannah, also enjoyed travelling. Their last trip being Las Vegas, where they were married just three months before his tragic death.

"We take comfort that we will hold so many fantastic memories of our time with him. He was a loving husband, thoughtful son, loyal brother, caring grandson, respected colleague and valued friend.

" We have been overwhelmed with love and affection to our family, from so many areas of Matt’s life, as he clearly touched the lives of so many.

"We are lost without you. You are forever in our hearts."

Jamie's family said:

" Jamie was living his best life and had so many plans for the future. In his too short life he packed in so much and made the most of every moment.

"We are grateful that he had achieved the dream he had had from childhood of flying. He looked forward to every day at work where it is obvious he was with a very special family of colleagues and friends, and as he said: "The sun always shines above the clouds."

"Jamie loved spending time with his friends, playing golf, squash and was a keen hockey player. All of his friends from both school and the flying community were hugely important to him. He was so very kind and had a wicked sense of humour.

"We have been truly overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and affection to our family which shows what a special young man Jamie was and how he clearly touched the lives of more people than we could ever have imagined.

" Our darling boy was a loving son, grandson, nephew and cousin. He is the light of our lives and always will be."

An online fundraiser has raised thousands of pounds Credit: Go Fund Me

Ryanair has announced it will be erecting a plaque with their names at East Midlands Training Centre and introducing the "Matt Greenhalgh and Jamie Fernandes Memorial Award" which will be presented to the top performing cadet each year.

The tragic incident has brought two families together to share and console in their grief and a Go Fund Me page has been set up independently of the families.

They recognise that the intentions behind setting this up came from a place of kindness and would like to thank the many people who have very kindly donated to the fundraiser and through other sources – they are also truly overwhelmed by donations and the many wonderful comments and messages posted on social media.

The family have decided that these funds in their entirety and the generous funds raised by Matt and Jamie’s colleagues will be used to fund a scholarship trust which helps people from all backgrounds in their journey to becoming pilots.

Following enquiries, a driver of one of the two lorries, a 61-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He has since been released on conditional bail.