Police are appealing for information after a man died in a collision in Lancashire.

Emergency services were called to an alleyway off Parramatta Street in Rawtenstall, at around 11.20pm on 26 July.

Officers found that an Audi A5 car had been in collision with a man who was in the alleyway.

The man, who is in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lancashire Police say his family are being supported by specially trained officers.

Sgt Dan Gunn from the Roads Policing Unit, said: “First and foremost my thoughts are with the family and loved ones of the man who died at this very sad and distressing time.

“As part of our investigation, we are appealing for witnesses to the collision and we want anyone who walked past this alleyway off Parramatta Street around the time it happened, to get in contact."

“Also, if anyone has dash cam or CCTV footage from the area, we ask you to contact police.”