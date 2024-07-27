Divers Yasmin Harper and Scarlett Mew Jensen have won Team GB's first medal of the Olympic Games 2024.

The pair claimed bronze in the women's synchronised 3m springboard at the Aquatics Centre in Paris.

For Chester born Harper, 23, it was a special present as she celebrates her birthday tomorrow. She said: "It's basically a dream come true, and it's all we've worked towards for the last year. So to come away with the medal feels really, really amazing."

Mew Jensen, 22, said it was "crazy" to win a bronze medal and she was "super proud" of the performance.

"We've worked insanely hard, and we couldn’t have come away with a better outcome," she said.

"The group of girls we have on this team are unmatched. I'm not worried about any of the girls.

"I think they will deliver over the next couple of days. I'm super excited for the rest of the team – we started the ball rolling, so let's keep it going."

Great Britain's Yasmin Harper and Scarlett Mew Jensen during the Women's Synchronised 3m Springboard Final. Credit: PA

A tricky third round saw the duo plummet down the scoreboard into sixth after scoring 63.90, but they quickly improved with the following dive, scoring 71.10 to claw their way back into fourth.

Harper and Mew Jensen scored 70.68 in the final round and the battle for bronze was on with Australian pair Maddison Keeney and Anabelle Smith.

A slip on the diving board in the final round by the Australians saw them post only 48.60, paving the way for Harper and Mew Jensen to place third.

China’s Yani Chang and Yiwen Chen eased to gold with a consistent performance that saw them finish first across the five rounds, while USA pair Sarah Bacon and Kassidy Cook claimed silver.