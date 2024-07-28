More than 50 thousand people turned out to enjoy Manchester Day at a host of events in the city centre.

The annual event which celebrates the city has been popular since it began in 2010.

This year's event had a sporting theme Credit: Manchester City Council

This year's event was given the theme 'Let the Games Begin!', in a nod to some of the huge sporting events taking place across Europe this summer.

Crowds were treated to acrobatic displays Credit: Manchester City Council

Performances took place throughout the day on a special stage Credit: Manchester City Council

Around 50 thousand people turned out for the celebrations Credit: Manchester City Council

More than 300 performers took part in more than 90 pop-up theatrical performances during the day.

Community groups from the region also took part Credit: Manchester City Council

Another 280 community members from 18 different community groups took part in live music and dance performances.

More than 300 performers took part in Manchester Day Credit: Manchester City Council

Councillor Pat Karney, Chair of Manchester Day, said: "This year's event has been absolutely sensational - without doubt one of the most spectacular and successful Manchester Days yet.

"It was simply joyous - seeing all the thousands upon thousands of children and their families laughing, smiling, and enjoying spending time with each other.

Councillor Pat Karney enjoying Manchester Day

"With well over 50,000 of them coming along to celebrate and take part, Mancunians showed the world today how much they care and how much they really do love our incredible city - there really is nowhere else in the entire universe that comes anywhere near the brilliance of Manchester and every single person who lives here!."