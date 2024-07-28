Organisers say Manchester Day 2024 one of most 'spectacular and successful' yet
More than 50 thousand people turned out to enjoy Manchester Day at a host of events in the city centre.
The annual event which celebrates the city has been popular since it began in 2010.
This year's event was given the theme 'Let the Games Begin!', in a nod to some of the huge sporting events taking place across Europe this summer.
More than 300 performers took part in more than 90 pop-up theatrical performances during the day.
Another 280 community members from 18 different community groups took part in live music and dance performances.
Councillor Pat Karney, Chair of Manchester Day, said: "This year's event has been absolutely sensational - without doubt one of the most spectacular and successful Manchester Days yet.
"It was simply joyous - seeing all the thousands upon thousands of children and their families laughing, smiling, and enjoying spending time with each other.
"With well over 50,000 of them coming along to celebrate and take part, Mancunians showed the world today how much they care and how much they really do love our incredible city - there really is nowhere else in the entire universe that comes anywhere near the brilliance of Manchester and every single person who lives here!."