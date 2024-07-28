A man who was shot dead in a farmer's field in Lancashire has been named by police.

75-year-old Thomas Olverson was discovered with gunshot injuries in a field on Pinfold Lane in Scarisbrick on Thursday 26 July. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 29-year-old man who was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder, remains in custody.

On Thursday a police spokesperson said: "An investigation is underway after we received a report of a firearms discharge shortly after 4.55pm in a field on Pinfold Lane in Scarisbrick.

"Officers attended and found that a 75-year-old man had suffered a suspected gunshot injury.

"Sadly, despite the best efforts of the emergency services, a man was pronounced dead at the scene.

"A 29-year-old man from Scarisbrick has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

"A shotgun was recovered from the scene."

Previously Det Chief Inspector Andy Fallows added: "A man has very sadly lost his life as a result of this, and we have a dedicated team of officers working to establish what led to his death.

"We know that this news may sound concerning to the Scarisbrick community, but we want to reassure everyone that it is being treated as an isolated incident.

"Both parties are known to each other, and we aren’t looking for anyone else in connection with this incident."

Police are asking anyone with information or dashcam footage from the Pinfold Lane area to contact them.