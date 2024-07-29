Police declared a major incident after a mass stabbing in Southport in which two children were killed and several other people were seriously injured.

A 17-year-old, from Banks, Lancashire, has been arrested in connection with the incident which has been described as “horrendous" by the Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

Here's everything we know about the mass knife attack in Southport:

What happened in Southport on Monday, 29 July?

Emergency services were called to reports of a stabbing at 11:47am at an address on Hart Road in Southport and found multiple people, many of whom were children, with serious knife injuries.

It is understood that the children were attending a Taylor Swift workshop at a dance school - aimed at children aged 7-11 years old - when the offender, who was armed with a knife, walked into the premises and started to attack those inside.

The ambulance service dispatched 13 ambulances along with specialised resources.

What do we know about the victims?

The children and injured adults were taken to multiple hospitals in the area, but it was confirmed on Monday evening that two children have died from their injuries.

Nine other children have been injured, and six of them are in a critical condition, all those injured have suffered stab wounds sustained during the attack.

Two adults are also in a critical condition after being injured during the incident.

The adults injured were trying to protect the children at the time they were attacked, Merseyside Police Chief Constable Serena Kennedy said in a press conference.

North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) said victims were taken to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, Aintree University Hospital and Southport and Formby hospital.

Has anybody been arrested in connection with the knife attack in Southport

Merseyside Police say a 17-year-old boy, who has not been named, and is from Banks in Lancashire, originally from Cardiff, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

A knife was seized, and the man was taken to a police station.

Police urged people to avoid the area while they dealt with the incident but insisted "there is no wider threat to the public".

Ms Kennedy said the motivation for the attack is “unclear” but it is currently not being treated as terror-related.

What is happening now?

Alder Hey declared a major incident and asked parents not to bring their children to the emergency department unless it was urgent.

A large police cordon was put up around the building in Hart Road, with police officers guarding either end.

Officers and vehicles could be seen from a distance inside the cordon, including scenes-of-crime officers in white boiler suits.

After the press conference, Sir Keir Starmer posted on X: “Horrendous and deeply shocking news emerging from Southport. My thoughts are with all those affected.

“I would like to thank the police and emergency services for their swift response. I am being kept updated as the situation develops.”

How can I get support?

Anyone who has been affected by this incident, can contact our Victim Care Merseyside service for help and support.

Merseyside Police’s hub of local, trained staff provide free, emotional and practical support tailored to your needs.

You can contact Victim Care Merseyside for help whether you have reported a crime to the police or not by calling Freephone 0808 175 3080 on weekdays between 8am and 6pm or request support online at any time at www.victimcaremerseyside.org.

