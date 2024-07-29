Man, 23, arrested after teenage girl raped in woodland in Irlam

A man has been arrested after a teenage girl was raped in woodland in Greater Manchester.

Police were called to reports of the attack near to the River Irwell Old Course in Irlam at around 4am on Sunday, 28 July.

The area was cordoned off by police throughout the morning amid investigations.

A man, aged 23, has been arrested on suspicion of rape and is being questioned by detectives.

The victim, whose age has not been disclosed, is being supported by specialist officers.

Those living nearby said that police officers were turning walkers away throughout the morning, and a cordon was put up around entrances to the area.

