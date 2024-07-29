A man has been charged with attempted murder following a reported stabbing in Southport.Emergency services were called on Saturday 27 July, to reports that an 18-year-old transgender woman had been stabbed inside a property on Albert Road.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment and is in a stable condition, Merseyside Police say.

38-year-old Mark Henderson of Albert Road in Southport, has been charged with attempted murder.He will appear before Liverpool Magistrates Court on Monday 29 July.Police are appealing to anyone with any information which could help detectives with their inquiries to contact them, quoting the reference number 2400065463.

