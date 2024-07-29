Manchester United is exploring the possibility of building a new 100,000-capacity stadium in the Old Trafford area. If it's built the stadium could be the centerpiece of Europe's largest regeneration project.

A task force led by Lord Coe, including club representatives, former United defender Gary Neville, and Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham, has primarily focused on this option over redeveloping Old Trafford.

The task force aims to determine the best path by the end of the year. According to sources, this project is about more than just constructing a new stadium; it represents a broader vision for urban regeneration.

The decision between a new build and redevelopment will shape the future of Manchester United and the surrounding area.

The task force is also considering the project's potential to regenerate the Old Trafford area, similar to the successful revitalization of East London after the 2012 Olympics.

Building a new stadium is estimated to cost around £2 billion, while redeveloping Old Trafford would be slightly cheaper at £1.2 billion. However, redevelopment poses logistical challenges due to the stadium's location near a railway line.

In February, United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe commented on the difficulties of redevelopment: “(Redevelopment) is not perfect because you’re modifying a stadium that is slap bang up against a railway line and all that type of stuff, so it’s not an ideal world. But you finish up with a very good answer.”

Ratcliffe also suggested that a new stadium could serve as a northern counterpart to Wembley, potentially attracting taxpayer funding. He argued that major events like the FA Cup semi-finals and finals could be hosted in the north, benefiting local taxpayers.

“People in the north pay their taxes and there is an argument that you could think about a more ambitious project in the north which would be fitting for England, for the Champions League final or the FA Cup final and act as a catalyst to regenerate southern Manchester,” Ratcliffe added.

No final decision has been made and As the task force continues its discussions, the decision between a new build and redevelopment will shape the future of Manchester United and the surrounding area. The outcome will determine whether the club embarks on Europe's most ambitious regeneration project.

