Merseyside Police Chief Constable Serena Kennedy has said she 'can’t begin to imagine the pain and suffering' that the families of the victims of Monday's Southport stabbing are going through

Two children have died after a knife attack on people attending a Taylor Swift event at a dance school in Hart Street.

Nine other children have been injured, with six of the nine being in a critical condition. All those injured have suffered stab wounds sustained during the attack.

Two adults are also in a critical condition, and Ms Kennedy said they had tried to protect the children.

A 17 year old boy is being questioned on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday evening, the Chief Constable said:

“It is understood that the children were attending a Taylor Swift event at a dance hall when the offender, armed with a knife, walked into the premises and started to attack inside.

“We believe that the adults who were injured were bravely trying to protect the children who were being attacked.”

“The investigation is at its early stages and the motivation for the incident remains unclear.

“However, Counter-Terrorism Police North-West have offered their support to Merseyside Police as the full circumstances of what has happened are being established.

“At this moment in time, the investigation is not being treated as terrorist-related.”

North-West Ambulance Service Cheshire and Merseyside head of service Dave Kitchin told the press conference the knife attack will leave a “lasting impact on the whole community”.

Mr Kitchin also confirmed 11 casualties were treated at what he described as a “devastating scene”.

Merseyside’s Police and Crime Commissioner Emily Spurrell said: “I am utterly shocked and devastated to hear about the truly appalling incident this morning in Southport.

“First and foremost, my heart goes out to the young victims, their families and all who knew and loved them. I cannot even imagine the untold pain and heartache they are facing. My thoughts are also with all those who suffered injuries and who have been affected by this harrowing incident.

“To hear that innocent, defenceless children have been attacked during a Taylor Swift event at a dance school as they enjoyed the start of the school summer holidays is unthinkable and absolutely abhorrent.

“These young people had their whole lives ahead of them and it is hard to find the words to convey our deep sadness.

“Our region will be heartbroken that more young lives have been lost at the hands of violence and more have suffered serious injuries, and I share local people’s deep concern and anguish.

“Thanks to the efforts of police officers, an arrest was made quickly and there is no wider threat to the public.”