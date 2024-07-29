At least eight people have been stabbed in what Merseyside police have declared a major incident in Southport.

Emergency services were called to a property on Hart Street at around 11:50am. Armed police detained a male and seized a knife.

Officers say there is no wider threat to the public but are urging people to avoid the area.

In statement, North West Ambulance service (NWAS) said:

" We have dispatched 13 ambulances along with specialised resources of our Hazardous Area Response Team (HART), Air Ambulance and Merit Doctors to the scene.

"So far, NWAS has treated eight patients with stab injuries who have been taken to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, Aintree University Hospital and Southport and Formby hospital."

A major incident has been declared after a stabbing involving a "number of casualties" Credit: Liverpool Echo

This is a breaking news story and will be continually updated