A children's yoga teacher is believed to be one of two adults critically injured in hospital, after she tried to save children during a knife attack in Southport.

Leanne Lucas was one of the organisers of the Taylor Swift themed dance event at The Hart Space on Hart Street, where a man entered and began attacking people with a knife.

Two children have confirmed to have died after the knife attack and with nine other children injured - six of them critically.

A local yoga page on Facebook posted a picture of children's yoga teacher Leanne, with the caption reading: “I’m absolutely devastated. Please please pray for Leanne. Leanne came on my training course in December.

"A beautiful young creative girl who was so passionate about helping children.”

Member of the community in Southport have laid flowers near the scene in Hart Street. Credit: PA Images

Police were called to the scene on Hart Road, Southport, Merseyside, at 11:55am on Monday, 29 July.

Upon their arrival, Chief Constable Serena Kennedy said officers were “shocked” at the “ferocious” attack which had unfolded

Leanne is reportedly one of two adults who were also in a critical condition in hospital.

The Chief Constable said "the adults were bravely trying to protect the children".

A 17-year-old teenage boy, who lives in Banks but is originally from Cardiff, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

Taylor Swift says she is "completely in shock" after the attack which took place at a workshop celebrating her music. Credit: Instagram

In a social media post, the American singer Taylor Swift wrote: “The horror of yesterday’s attack in Southport is washing over me contintuously, and I’m just completely in shock.

"The loss of life and innocence, and the horrendous trauma inflicted on everyone who was there, the families, and first responders.

“These were just little kids at a dance class. I am at a complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families.”

It comes after a fundraiser was set up by Swift fans, raising at least £35,000 for the victims, who were attacked at a Swift-themed event on Monday.

Hundreds of people responded to a social media post, which was also shared on X, to offer their thoughts and prayers to Leanne.

One person said: "I really hope she makes a full and healthy recovery."

Another said: “In my prayers”, while a third added: "Praying for Leanne, the children and everyone recovering in hospital."

Clare Dickson said: "Worked with Leanne in my last primary school, such a lovely, funny and caring person. couldn't believe it when I saw this picture.

"Hope you're ok. Love and thoughts to all involved. Sending prayers."

Sara Ashby added: "Leanne taught my son at Churchtown Primary and he loved her, she was amazing with him and is such a lovely woman.

"We will be praying for all the victims and sending healing vibes."

Police officers near the scene in Hart Street in Southport. Credit: PA Images

Peter Chapel said: "So sad to hear this news, Leanne gets her printing done at our shop just up the road from where it happened at The Design Package.

"So sad to hear this news as you couldn't have a more nicer person teaching children, she is so passionate about what she does and such a lovely girl.

"So brave, like all on here posting I pray she recovers, so sad. Thinking of all involved.

Another local Facebook page also posted to say: "Leanne is the lady we do puppy yoga with.

"She’s also the brave soul that tried to save so many children today in the Southport attack. Please everyone pray for her this evening as she remains critical in hospital."

