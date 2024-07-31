Play Brightcove video

Teachers from Elsie's school lay flowers at the scene on Wednesday.

Five children and two adults remain in a critical condition in hospital after a deadly knife attack at a school holiday workshop in Southport.

Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine, Bebe King, six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, were all fatally stabbed on Monday after a knifeman entered the Hart Centre where a Taylor Swift-themed class for young children was taking place.

Eight other children suffered stab wounds and five are in a critical condition, alongside two adults who were also critically injured, Merseyside Police said.

Meanwhile, a 17-year-old teenage boy, who has not been identified due to his age, remains in police custody after he was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

It comes as the town recovers from a night of violence after hundreds of people, thought by police to be members of the English Defence League, gathered outside a mosque in protest.

Fifty officers suffered serious injuries when bricks, stones and bottles were thrown and cars were set alight during violent protests following a vigil for Alice, Bebe and Elsie.

Merseyside Police said “a large group of people – believed to be supporters of the English Defence League” – began to throw items such as bricks towards the place of worship at about 7:45pm.

Officers put on helmets and riot gear after stones and bottles were launched at them and police vehicles were damaged and set on fire.

Merseyside Police said eight officers suffered serious injuries including fractures, lacerations, a suspected broken nose and concussion.

In a post on social media, the force said shops had been “broken into and looted”, adding that “those responsible will be brought to justice”.

A police cordon remains in place on Hart Street, two days after the attack, with mourners continue to lay flowers, balloons and messages of condolences for loved ones.

Representatives from Farnborough Road Infant School, where Elsie attended, visited the scene on Wednesday to lay their own floral tributes.

The suspect, who was born in Cardiff to Rwandan parents, is from the village of Banks, just outside Southport.

Police have said that, although the motive for the attack is unclear, it is not believed to be terror-related.

Teachers from Elsie's primary school lay flowers at the scene. Credit: ITV News

Angela Rayner has criticised the “disgraceful” rioting in Southport and “disrespectful” social media theories as she urged people to allow the police to establish the facts.

Speaking on ITV’s This Morning, the Deputy Prime Minister said: “I think there’s been a couple of instances recently where, especially particularly online, where theories and things are whipped up, whereas actually it turns out to be not true or not the full picture.

“And I think there’s a culture now where people want to instantly get the facts, but actually it’s important that police and those people that are doing the work are able to carry out that work.

"And it’s important for justice as well, because we have law and order in the UK, and it’s important that those authorities are able to establish the facts and then to be able to bring those forward.

“But speculation and some of the untruths that have been put around social media, not only is that creating tensions and fear in the community, but it’s disrespectful to family who maybe want those answers that haven’t got those answers.”

She added that it is “really unhelpful for the police” and “my plea is that we all need to step back and just wait and then that information will come but allow the police to do their work”.

