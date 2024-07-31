The mother of one of the three children killed in the Southport knife attack has made a plea to 'stop the violence' in Southport after disorder broke out on Tuesday night.

Jenni Stancombe, the mother of seven-year-old Elsie Dot Stancombe took to social media to make the appeal.Her daughter died after the attack at a Taylor Swift dance party in Hart Street on Monday, 29 July.

Bebe King, Alica DaSilva Aguiar and Elsie Dot Stancombe.

Nine-year-old Alice Aguiar and six-year-old Bebe King also died in the attack, while two adults and five other children remain critically ill in hospital.

In a message widely shared online, Jenni Stancombe said: "This is the only thing that I will write, but please stop the violence in Southport tonight."

Speaking about the police, Ms Stancombe added: "The police have been nothing but heroic these last 24 hours and they and we don't need this."

The disorder came as tensions rise over the stabbing attack on Monday that left three children dead and more injured. Credit: ITV News

The riots followed a vigil in the town centre yesterday evening, where hundreds of people turned out to pay their respects.

Shortly afterwards, police were called to a disturbance taking place during a protest outside a mosque on St Luke's Road.In what have been described as 'sickening' scenes, dozens of officers were injured and a major incident declared.

Bricks taken from garden walls were used to attack officers and cars belonging to members of the public were set on fire.

Eight police officers sustained serious injuries including fractures, lacerations, a suspected broken nose and concussion. Other officers suffered head injuries and serious facial injuries. One was knocked unconscious.

The violence started when a large group of people, who police said are believed to be supporters of the English Defence League, began to throw items towards a local mosque.

Cars belonging to members of the public were set on fire and bricks were thrown at a local mosque. Damage was also caused to a local convenience store and wheelie bins were set on fire, police said.

Three police dogs have also been injured. Photos and videos shared online show large groups hurling rocks at police officers, climbing on police vans and attempting to smash the vehicles' windows.

Play Brightcove video

Merseyside Police assistant chief constable Alex Goss said: "Tonight, Merseyside Police has faced serious violence in Southport and I am so proud to have witnessed off-duty officers (many of whom had not long finished a full shift) parade back on duty to support their colleagues who had displayed such courage whilst under constant and sustained attack.

"I would also like to thank officers from Greater Manchester Police, Cheshire Police, Lancashire Police and North Wales Police who also provided mutual aid and support.

"Sadly, offenders have destroyed garden walls so they could use the bricks to attack our officers and have set cars belonging to the public on fire, and damaged cars parked in the Mosque car park."Prime Minister SIr Keir Starmer said: "The people of Southport are reeling after the horror inflicted on them yesterday. They deserve our support and our respect. Those who have hijacked the vigil for the victims with violence and thuggery have insulted the community as it grieves. They will feel the full force of the law."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...