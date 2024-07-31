Play Brightcove video

Merseyside Police and the Crown Prosecution Service announced the charges at a late night press conference

A 17-year-old boy has been charged in connection with the deaths of three young girls killed in a mass stabbing in Southport.

Merseyside Police confirmed the teenager, who is from Banks, Lancashire, but originally from Cardiff, has been charged with three counts of murder and 10 of attempted murder.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named because of his age, has also been charged with possession of a bladed article. He will appear at Liverpool City Magistrates on 1 August.

Bebe King, six, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, and Alice Aguiar, nine, all died of their injuries after a knifeman entered a Taylor Swift workshop they were attending on Hart Street on Monday, 29 July.

Eight other people were injured in the incident, five of those are children who are critically ill in hospital.

Two adults, who were reportedly trying to save the children, are also in a critical condition.

Forensic officers at the scene on Hart Street in Southport, Merseyside. Credit: PA Images

Speaking at a press conference, called at midnight on 1 August, Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor Ursula Doyle, said: “The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised Merseyside Police to charge a 17-year-old boy, of Banks Lancashire, with three counts of murder and 10 counts of attempted murder following the tragic incident that took place in Southport this week."

She added: “We remind all concerned that criminal proceedings against the defendant are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.

"It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary, or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.

“Our thoughts remain with the families of all of those affected by these harrowing events.”

Also speaking at the press conference, Chief Constable Serena Kennedy, said: "Whilst these charges are a significant milestone within this investigation, this remains very much a live investigation and we continue to work with our partners from Lancashire Police and Counter Terrorism Policing North West (CTPNW) to ensure we have as complete an understanding as possible of this matter.“I would like to thank all of the forces who have offered and supplied support to Merseyside Police during the last three days and I can confirm that we are being supported with investigative resources from across the North West."

Members of the public take part in a vigil near the scene of the attack in Hart Street, Southport Credit: James Speakman/PA

Emergency services were called to reports of a stabbing at 11:47am on Monday, 29 July, on Hart Street, Southport, and found multiple people, including children, with knife injuries.

The attacker had entered a Taylor Swift workshop at a dance school - aimed at children aged seven to 11-years-old - when he walked into the unlocked premises and stabbed those inside.

Merseyside Police said it is not treating the incident as terror-related, but added the motive of the “remains unclear”.

The force has urged for people to not speculate on details of the incident, and say a name shared on social media in connection with the suspect is "incorrect".

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...