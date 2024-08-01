Play Brightcove video

A convoy of police vehicles escorts a prison van thought to contain a teenager charged with the murder of three girls stabbed at a dance class in Southport.

A 17-year-old boy smiled at reporters as he appeared in court accused of murdering three girls who were stabbed at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport.

The teenager was in the dock for five minutes as he faced charges at Liverpool Magistrates' Court with three counts of murder and 10 counts of attempted murder.

He is also charged with possession of a bladed article, which was said in court to be a kitchen knife with a curved blade.

Bebe King, six, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine, were fatally stabbed on Monday, 29 July, when a knifeman entered a dance class on Hart Street in Southport.

Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, Bebe King, six, and Alice Dasilva Aguiar all died following a stabbing in Southport. Credit: Merseyside Police

Eight other children suffered knife wounds, with five of them in a critical condition.

Two adults - who were identified in court as yoga teacher Leanne Lucas and businessman John Hayes - are also in a critical state.

None of the families of either the victims or defendant were in court for the brief hearing.

Wearing a baggy grey tracksuit and black slippers, the defendant, from Banks, Lancashire, looked at a reporters sat behind the glass dock and smiled before he was asked to sit down.

The teenager, who cannot be named due to his age, pulled his sweatshirt over his face and kept his head low during the five-minute hearing, in which he did not speak.

He was remanded into youth detention accommodation and will appear at Liverpool Crown Court later on Thursday.

Around 20 members of the press are packed in the Youth Court before District Judge James Hatton who told the teenager: “You will appear at crown court, sitting at Liverpool later on today before a more senior judge who will make further direction and determinations in this case.”

Disorder has broken out in some towns in England following the attack, with more than 100 people arrested at a protest in Whitehall on Wednesday, while there was also unrest in Hartlepool, Manchester and Aldershot.

Thousands of people turned out to pay their respects to the victims at a vigil in Southport on Tuesday evening, but violence later erupted outside a mosque in the town with 53 police officers and three police dogs injured.

Police called in support from neighbouring forces in case of further disorder, but the seaside town appeared to remain quiet on Wednesday evening, however unrest developed in other areas of the country.

