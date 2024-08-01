Two men have been arrested after police were assaulted in violent disorder that erupted following a protest in Manchester.

Demonstrators first turned out in large numbers outside the Holiday Inn hotel on Oldham Road in Newton Heath at around 6pm, as a group of around 40 people, including children and young men wearing balaclavas, gathered outside the premises.

The crowds began hurling bottles, rocks and bricks at officers who were lining the streets in riot gear.

Demonstrators first turned out in large numbers outside the Holiday Inn hotel on Oldham Road. Credit: MEN Media

A bus driver also appeared to have been assaulted after a group of men, many of whom had their faces covered, jumped in front of the double decker on Grimshaw Lane and damaged its wing mirrors.The disorder continued as riot cops moved in, prompting many of those involved to disperse and run up nearby streets. Oldham Road remained closed due to the incident late into Wednesday evening.

The disturbance follows unrest in London and Hartlepool following the murders of three young girls in Southport on Monday, 29 July.

Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, and Bebe King, six, were fatally stabbed on Monday when a knifeman entered a Taylor Swift-themed dance class on Hart Street in Southport.

Bebe King, Elsie Dot Stancombe and Alice dasilva Aguiar were killed in the mass stabbing. Credit: Merseyside Police/Family photograph

Eight other children suffered knife wounds – with five of them in a critical condition – while two adults were also critically injured.

A 17-year-old boy appeared in court charged with three counts of murder and ten counts of attempted murder on Thursday, 1 August.

On Thursday afternoon, Sir Keir Starmer will meet with senior police leaders in Downing Street to express his full support for their efforts to deal with the violence.

He is expected to praise their “bravery” in dealing with both the incident in Southport and its aftermath, and encourage them to use their powers to “stop mindless violence in its tracks”.

A Greater Manchester Police spokesperson said: "At around 6pm this evening our officers were called to reports of a demonstration on Oldham Road in Newton Heath."Local patrols supported by specialised units, were deployed and dispersed the group after objects were thrown, towards the police and public.

"Due to the early intervention from our officers this criminal behaviour thankfully didn’t cause any serious injury or damage."Two men aged 18 and 25 were later arrested for violent disorder and assault of an emergency worker and remain in custody at this time for questioning. Enquiries into a further related report of an assault of a bus driver is ongoing at this stage."

