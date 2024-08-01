Two children injured in a mass stabbing in Southport have been discharged from hospital as a teenager appears in court charged with murder and attempted murder.

The youngsters were attending a Taylor Swift-themed dance class when a knifeman entered the Hart Centre, on Hart Street, and attacked those inside on Monday, 29 July.

Nine-year-old Alice Dasilva Aguiar, Bebe King, six, and seven-year-old Elsie Dot Stancombe died of their injuries.

Eight other children suffered knife wounds – with five of them in a critical condition – while two adults were also critically hurt.

Bebe King, Elsie Dot Stancombe and Alice Dasilva Aguiar all died following the knife attack in Southport on Monday. Credit: Merseyside Police

In a statement on Thursday, Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust said: “We are delighted that two of the children involved in Monday’s awful incident have now been discharged.

“We continue to treat five children involved in the devastating incident in Southport on Monday, including one recently transferred to us from Aintree University Hospital.

“All the children in our care are currently in a stable condition. Out heartfelt sympathies remain with all those affected by Monday’s incident."

A 17-year old-boy has been charged with three counts of murder and 10 counts of attempted murder and possession of a bladed article.

The teenager, who is from Banks, Lancashire, was remanded into youth detention accommodation and will appear at Liverpool Crown Court later on Thursday.

Merseyside Police announced it was charging the boy at a midnight press conference on Thursday. He cannot be named because he is under 18.

Chief Constable of Merseyside Police Serena Kennedy said: “Whilst these charges are a significant milestone within this investigation, this remains very much a live investigation and we continue to work with our partners from Lancashire Police and counter-terrorism police in the North West.”

Eight arrests were made after a police car was set alight and officers injured in Hartlepool disorder. Credit: PA Images

Thousands of people turned out to pay their respects to the victims at a vigil in Southport on Tuesday evening, but violence later erupted outside a mosque in the town with 53 police officers and three police dogs injured.

Police called in support from neighbouring forces in case of further disorder, but the seaside town appeared to remain quiet on Wednesday evening, however unrest developed in other areas of the country.

Disorder has broken out in Hartlepool, Manchester and Aldershot, with more than 100 people arrested at a protest on London on Wednesday night.

Protesters, chanting “you’re not English any more” and throwing bottles and cans at police in riot gear, were detained on Whitehall while in Hartlepool, County Durham, a police car was set alight and glass bottles and eggs were thrown at officers.

