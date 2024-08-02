Cheshire's Bryony Page collapsed to the floor in disbelief after making history to become Great Britain's first ever Olympic gold medal winner in trampoline.

After claiming silver in Rio 2016 and bronze in Tokyo 2020, the World Champion and European Champion has now become the Olympic Champion.

Bryony Page during her trampoline routine that saw her win gold in Paris 2024 Olympics Credit: PA

In the swimming pool Bury's James Guy added to his Olympic medal collection as he helped Team GB retain their Olympic title in the 4x200m Freestyle Relay.

The 28-year-old won his 8th medal winning gold alongside Tom Dean, Matt Richards and Duncan Scott.

James Guys celebrates swimming gold with Team GB in the 4x200m Freestyle Relay Credit: PA

In diving, Anthony Harding from Ashton-under-Lyne capped his Olympics debut with a bronze medal in the men's Synchronised 3m Springboard.

The 24-year-old and his partner Jack Laugher finished third behind China and Mexico.

Anthony Harding and his Synchronised 3m Springboard diving partner Jack Laugher with their bronze medals Credit: PA

Chester-born diver Yasmin Harper claimed Team GB's first medal of the Games after winning bronze in the women's Synchronised 3m Springboard with her partner Scarlett Mew Jensen.