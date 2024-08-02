Play Brightcove video

Liverpool City Region Mayor Steve Rotheram speaking on ITV's Good Morning Britain

There is a "concern" violent protests carried out in the wake of the Southport stabbing could be repeated - as Nigel Farage is accused of giving "legitimacy" to the events.

Liverpool City Region Mayor Steve Rotheram said the MP was "excusing" the protesters rather than "condemning them".

He told Good Morning Britain: "Whilst senior politicians like Farage should be condemning these people - he’s not, he’s excusing them.

"He’s giving them some legitimacy to go out and perpetrate some of these acts."

Dozens of officers were hurt during Tuesday's disorder in Southport. Credit: ITV News

Nine-year-old Alice Dasilva Aguiar, Bebe King, six, and seven-year-old Elsie Dot Stancombe died of their injuries.

Eight other children suffered knife wounds – with five of them in a critical condition – while two adults - yoga instructor Leanne Lucas and businessman John Hayes - were also critically hurt.

Two of those injured children injured have now been discharged from hospital, with five others in a stable condition.

Axel Rudakubana, 17, from Banks in Lancashire, has been charged with their murders and attempted murders.

Several protests are planned across the country, including a number in the North West.

Mr Rotherham said he was “concerned” that there could be a repeat of the violence seen in Southport on Tuesday 30 July.

He added it was important “that we do something about social media” because it had “whipped up the lies” about the alleged perpetrator of the stabbings that “fuelled some of the disorder that we saw on the streets”.

He said: “We’re always concerned, aren’t we, that there could be a repeat of violence somewhere in the Liverpool City Region.”

He added: “I hope that there aren’t further incidents – we’re very much aware of them.

“I’m speaking to Serena Kennedy, who is the chief police officer in the Liverpool City Region, in Merseyside, on a regular basis.

“We’ve got the contingencies – we know exactly what we’d need to do to ensure that these things are nipped in the bud.”

Three police dogs were also injured in the protests in Southport. Credit: ITV News

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has also announced a new “national” response to the violent disorder linking police forces across the country.

It comes as at least 15 protests have been advertised online, some calling for participants to bring England flags and a number contain phrases such as “enough is enough”, “save our kids” or “stop the boats”.

Merseyside Police said it is aware of online speculation about future protests and has “extensive plans and considerable police resources” in place to deal with them, a senior officer has said.

Assistant Chief Constable Jenny Sims said: “I want to reassure residents that we are fully prepared for any possible disorder in the future.

“Police and our partners also want to remind people of the dangers of misinformation and speculation online, and how it can have real-world consequences that put innocent people in harm’s way.

“People who maliciously spread misinformation want to cause division and hatred in our communities, and it’s completely unacceptable.

“I would continue to ask people to be mindful of the damage that such actions can cause and to always question the source of information when viewing anything on social media.

“Finally, I want to make this absolutely clear: anyone who intends to cause future damage and harm to our communities will be dealt with robustly, using all our available powers.

“There are extensive plans and considerable police resources in place to quickly deal with anyone intent on causing disorder over the coming days. We will look to bring to justice every person who is identified committing criminal damage and acts of violence against police staff, officers and our communities.”

Thousands of far-right protestors caused violent disorder in Southport after a peaceful vigil. Credit: PA Images

Violence first erupted in Southport on Tuesday evening after hundreds protested outside a mosque in the town, injuring 53 police officers and three police dogs, following a vigil for the victims of the attack.

The following evening, more than 100 protesters were arrested on Whitehall in London, where bottles and cans were thrown at police, and violence broke out in Hartlepool, County Durham.

Police in Manchester also confronted another demonstration outside the Holiday Inn on Oldham Road before dispersing the crowd after protesters started throwing beer bottles at officers and members of the public.

The violence came as other rioting broke out across the UK. Credit: MEN Media

Buildings across the North West will also light up pink in memory of those killed in the Southport attack, as fundraisers for those affected have raised tens of thousands of pounds.

Sefton Council said the Atkinson arts venue in Southport, where a vigil was held outside on Tuesday, would be one of a number of buildings to light up pink on Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings in tribute to those who died.

Landmarks including St George’s Hall and the Cunard Building in Liverpool, the Mersey Gateway Bridge and Chester Town Hall will also be illuminated, as well as hospitals across the North West.

