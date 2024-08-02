Man charged after disorder in Manchester following Southport stabbings

A man has been charged after disorder in Manchester broke out following the Southport mass stabbing.

Around 100 demonstrators gathered outside the Holiday Inn hotel on Oldham Road in Newton Heath, which was being used to house asylum seekers, on Wednesday 31 July.

Two members of the public were hurt during the unrest, including a bus driver who was forced to stop by the crowd, and a man who was hit by a projectile, but neither sustained serious injuries, police said.

Some of the those Greater Manchester Police would like to speak to in relation to demonstrations in Newton Heath on Wednesday. Credit: Greater Manchester Police

Objects, including beer bottles, were thrown at police, but the force said no injuries had been reported by officers.

Joshua Stokes, 26, of Ten Acres Lane, Manchester, has been charged with violent disorder and attempted ABH (actual bodily harm) of a police officer, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

He was remanded into custody to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates Court on Friday.

Greater Manchester Police has released images of people the force would like to talk to. Credit: Greater Manchester Police

There were riots in Southport on Tuesday and in London, Hartlepool and Aldershot on Wednesday.

GMP has appealed for information and released images of people it wishes to speak to.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 101 or the force’s website at gmp.police.uk, quoting log 1369 of July 31 2024.