An investigation has been launched after claims a four-month-old puppy was "punched" and "thrown against a tree" by a tattooed man.

The RSPCA says it was alerted after a passing member of the public was able to 'intervene' and took the injured dog immediately to a vets.

He has been named as Teddy and the charity, which is now caring for him, has issued an appeal for anyone with information to come forward.

The incident is said to have happened on Monday, 29 July in Bottling Woods, next to Haigh Hall Country Park in Wigan.

The animal charity said the puppy was "allegedly being beaten and thrown against a tree".

Teddy is being cared for by the RSPCA. Credit: RSPCA

RSPCA Animal Rescue Officer, Jess Pierce, who is investigating the incident, said: "There were witnesses to the dog being punched repeatedly and thrown against a tree by a man, which is incredibly upsetting.

"The man has been described as around 5ft 9ins tall, with tattoos on both arms, short brown hair, no facial hair and of muscular build.

"We're urging anyone who recognises the dog and the description of the man to get in touch with us in complete confidence."

The RSPCA said that following the incident, a man left the woods via Rosemary Crescent sometime between 7pm and 8pm.

The charity added: "An examination found that Teddy, who is around four months old, has injuries to his legs.

"He is currently being treated at an RSPCA animal hospital. Anyone with information should call the RSPCA's appeals line on 0300 123 8018, quoting reference 1318870."