Urgent action is needed to tackle the “tsunami of lies” on social media which fanned the flames of protest across the UK, a leading expert on right-wing extremism has said.

Professor Matthew Feldman says within 30 hours of fake news emerging online about the suspect in the Southport stabbings - which left 3 girls dead - it had spread across multiple platforms, and sparked protests that led to 53 police officers being hurt.

He welcomed Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer’s announcement of a new “national” response to the violent disorder but called for a corresponding response online.

Prof Feldman said: “Tougher laws are needed. There has been much debate about the long delayed Online Harms Bill.

“It is difficult to think of a much better example of online harms breaching the real world than a fake story demonising Muslims and people of colour and leading to riots on the streets.“

On Thursday, Sir Keir had warned social media companies after misinformation spread online about the identity of the 17-year-old suspect, Axel Rudakubana, including false information about it his name and claims that he was an asylum seeker.

Investigative journalist Katherine Denkinson - who is an expert in misinformation - told ITV Granada Reports: “The name came from a random tweet.

“Somebody with a large audience tweeted a fake name and a fake backstory for this person.

“It was then picked up by a fake news website that’s run by nobody we can contact; it has no named journalists isn’t based in the country where it’s supposed to be based.

“Because they published it as an article that then spread like wildfire, everybody picked this up, everybody was sharing it - and you had people like Laurence Fox, Andrew Tate, people with hundreds of thousands of followers, were putting this out as gospel.”

Asked why people were choosing to believe unverified social media accounts over mainstream news outlets, Ms Denkinson said: “A lot of the media has come under fire in recent years for stoking divisions, inflammatory headlines, for promoting things that simply aren’t true.

“Even going back to things like the phone hacking scandal - it’s all stuff like that that’s built up over the years and shown people that they can’t always trust the media.

“And with social media showing up, you’ve now got people telling them the news, as it were, and it’s people who look like them.

“And for some reason people find this to be more believable than a newsreader dressed in a suit sat behind a desk.”

The Prime Minister said the Government would uphold the law everywhere, including online, where far-right groups have been accused of inciting violence and stirring division in the wake of the tragedy, which has led to unrest in Southport, London and Hartlepool.

Speaking directly to social media firms during a press conference in Downing Street, Sir Keir said: "Violent disorder, clearly whipped up online, that is also a crime, it's happening on your premises, and the law must be upheld everywhere.

"That is the single most important duty of government, service rests on security. We will take all necessary action to keep our streets safe."

Social media giant X has come under increased scrutiny since being taken over by Mr Musk in late 2022, with the billionaire himself engaging with misleading content and accounts known for spreading misinformation on a number of occasions.

A total of 53 officers, including 49 from Merseyside Police and four from Lancashire, were injured after disorder broke out on St Luke's Road in Southport on Tuesday night, hours after a peaceful vigil to remember the three murdered children.

Police vans were set alight and officers attacked.

Merseyside Police say it had made seven arrests in connection with the protests.

The following night in London, more than 100 people were arrested after protesters in Whitehall threw beer cans and glass bottles at police, and flares at the statue of Sir Winston Churchill in Parliament Square.

Demonstrators wearing England flags and waving banners saying "enough is enough" and "stop the boats" had congregated outside Downing Street, with chants of "We want our country back" and "Oh Tommy Robinson."

In his televised address, the prime minister added it was important for Government and tech firms to "work together" to keep the country safe, saying government "blaming everybody else and pointing fingers" does not work well.

Sir Keir said "there is a discussion to be had" about companies striking the "right balance", saying social media "carries responsibility", but that he wanted to "work together" to keep the country safe.

He added: "What has not worked well recently with the previous government, in my view, is the performative politics of a government blaming everybody else and pointing fingers. That approach to me is not effective.

"My approach is different, which is to roll my sleeves up, get the relevant people around the table and fix the problems, and meet the challenges that we have as a country.

"We did that with law enforcement and police this afternoon - similar approach with social media, which is not performative politics which gets us nowhere, but the politics of service, which is to actually work together to address the challenges that we have and make sure that we keep the country safe and respect the values of our fellow citizens, which are about law enforcement, security and safety."

With online speculation that more protests are likely to take place this weekend, Merseyside's Police and Crime Commissioner Emily Spurrell has urged people to show tolerance.

She added: “I am aware of online speculation surrounding future protests in Merseyside.

“While Merseyside Police will always facilitate peaceful protest, there is absolutely no excuse for the despicable scenes of violence that blighted Southport on Tuesday and other parts of the country this week.

“Such destruction, harm and criminality only further traumatises a community which is reeling from the most unimaginable horror and heartache.

“The families of those affected have made it very clear that they want the violence to stop.

“It is utterly unacceptable to try to weaponize the grief this community is feeling. It only disrespects the families and a community who are suffering.

“Merseyside Police are fully prepared to deal with anyone intent on causing disorder and any individual who engages in such behaviour should expect to feel the full force of the law.

“Mindless violence towards our officers, the same officers who ran towards danger on Monday and are working round the clock to investigate this incident and support the families, is disgraceful and will not be tolerated.

“The scenes we have seen this week have been fuelled by misinformation and outright lies on social media designed to cause animosity and division.

"I would remind people that not everything they read online is true and to think very carefully before they share information, for as we have sadly seen, it can have serious and damaging consequences.

“The people of Southport have suffered enough this week. They do not want more violence.

"Their response in the wake of Tuesday night’s violent scenes was to come out the following morning to clean up, rebuild walls, and come together as community to take care of each other.

“I would urge everyone, please follow their example and show care, tolerance and unity.”

