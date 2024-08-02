Play Brightcove video

ITV Granada Reports journalist Tim Scott takes a look at the outpouring of love, five days after the attack.

A family member of one of the victims of the Southport stabbings says she has been blown away by the outpouring of love.

Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, was killed alongside Bebe King, six, and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine, on Monday, 29 July, when a knifeman entered a dance class on Hart Street in Southport.

Eight other children suffered knife wounds – with five of them in a critical condition – while two adults - yoga instructor Leanne Lucas and businessman John Hayes - were also critically hurt.

Laying flowers in memory of her niece, Jean Stephenson, Elsie's great aunt, called her a "lovely, sweet girl" and said she was in "total shock" when she heard the news of her death.

She said: "Elsie was just a lovely, lovely sweet girl, I'm sure all the children were that were attacked, but I can only speak for Elsie because I only knew her.

"I do know that Elsie's dad absolutely doted on her."

"Personality-wise I could see myself in Elsie," she added.

Jean Stephenson paid tribute to her great-niece.

She said the last time she saw her great niece was February or March, where she gave her a sewing lesson, with plans to give her more in the summer.

"Everybody coming out to support and in tribute means an awful lot to me," she said. "Just seeing all these flowers just reminds me of when Princess Diana went and the out pouring of grief.

"I feel as though those three little girls are getting the same kind of outpouring of grief in Southport."

At the scene on Hart Street, children are now using chalk to draw flowers and love hearts on the road alongside the hundreds of flowers, balloons and toys.

As well as Bebe, Alice and Elsie's names phrases including "we love you" and "keep dancing" feature in the tributes.

Away from Hart Street people gathered to leave more even more tributes at Southport's Town Hall.

It comes as a local charity's Southport Strong Together Appeal has raised over £80,000 to help those impacted by the attacks.

Buildings will light up pink in memory of those killed in the Southport attack, including the Atkinson arts venue where a vigil was held on Tuesday.

Landmarks including St George’s Hall and the Cunard Building in Liverpool, the Mersey Gateway Bridge and Chester Town Hall will also be illuminated, as well as hospitals across the North West.

Fundraising pages set up after the attack have also raised more than half a million pounds for the area, hospitals and families.