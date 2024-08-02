Two separate commemorative services are being held to mark the 51st anniversary of Summerland in the Isle of Man.

Campaigners fighting to overturn the 'death by misadventure' verdict will be gathering on the Summerland site, while other survivors, bereaved families and authorities will be at the Summerland memorial.

The 'Justice for Summerland' campaign group is formed by survivors and bereaved families who wish to overturn the verdict of 'misadventure' given to all those who died in the fire.

They will be gathering on what remains of the Summerland site, on the northern side of Douglas Promenade.

The Summerland fire killed 50 people and injured many more on 2nd August 1973. Credit: Noel Howarth

Meanwhile, 200 metres down the road Douglas Council will be holding their own commemorative service at the memorial.

In previous years, both services have been held at the same time, clashing with one another.

Mayor of Douglas, Natalie Byron-Teare says this year she has chosen to change the timings of the national service, to avoid clashing with the commemorations taking place on the Summerland site.

She also confirmed that she intends to be at both services.

The national service is held annually at the official memorial, ever since its unveiling for the 40th anniversary in 2013.

Summerland survivor, Ruth McQuillan-Wilson will be laying a wreath at the national service at the memorial on behalf of survivors.

She was just five-years-old when she was caught in the fire.

Ruth said: "I need to come here to remember that I was the lucky one, that I made it out, and I'll never let them be forgotten.

"They're just so much part of my life now and as long as I'm able to come here, I'll come here."

Ruth was 'swept away' from both her parents during the panicked rush to the exit on the night of the fire.

She said: "I'll never get over that feeling of being alone and afraid and I didn't know where to go to.

She was eventually reunited with her mum, but suffered with severe burns.

"My burns were very extensive, I've seen an awful lot of injuries that people have had, but my burns were full thickness right through to the bones on the back of my legs.

"It all had to be reconstructed."

When asked about her thoughts on the campaign group, and whether she considered the fire as an injustice, she said: "Everyone must do what's right for them.

"I have made my peace with what happened, it was a long time ago, and things were different back then.

"I don't feel qualified to pass comment - they have different experiences to me and they're doing what's important to them - whatever they need to do to obtain closure."

The national service at the memorial is due to start at 6.45pm, while the service on the Summerland site will begin at 7.00pm.

