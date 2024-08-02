Play Brightcove video

Jackie Hallam added her mother's name into the book of remembrance at Douglas Crematorium

A survivor of the Summerland fire says she is still searching for her mother's remains, 51 years after losing her in the disaster.

Jackie Hallam was just 13 year's old when she was trapped at the centre of the blaze.

She was on holiday with her mum, Lorna Norton and her best friend Jane Talon.

Jackie was the only one of the group to make it out alive, and suffered terribly for years.

She said: "I wanted to know what happened to her final remains, because her ashes never came back to us.

"They were taken from the crematorium to a funeral director on the island, and then I've no idea what happened to her after that."

Jane Tallon (left), Lorna Norton (middle) and Jackie Hallam (right) on holiday in the Isle of Man. Credit: Family Photo

A total of 50 people died as a result of the Summerland fire, with many more sustaining injuries.

Jackie's grandma travelled to the Isle of Man to identify Lorna, but this was unsuccessful.

"My grandma was asked to identify the charred remains of someone, and she identified someone who she thought must be my mum, and this person came to Huddersfield.

"And it was discovered later that it wasn't her, and that poor family, I don't know how they felt about their loved one being toed-and-froed, but that deceased person was returned to the island".

The fire spread within minutes, causing a mass panic as people rushed to the exit. Credit: Adrian Ashurst

Jackie is campaigning to overturn the 'death by misadventure' verdict given to all those who died.

The 'Justice for Summerland' campaign group is formed of survivors, bereaved families, and eyewitnesses of the fire.

They are backed by lawyer Darragh Mackin, who recently overturned the Stardust nightclub verdicts in Dublin, Ireland.

An application to reopen the inquest into Summerland is expected to be submitted soon.

Members of the campaign are due to gather at the Summerland site from 19:00, after the memorial service starting at 18:45.

