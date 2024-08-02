Play Brightcove video

Southport mosque chairman Ibrahim Hussein speaks to Granada Reports Correspondent Mel Barham

The chairman of a mosque attacked when violent disorder broke out in Southport says "it can be rebuilt but the lives lost cannot".

Ibrahim Hussein was inside Southport Mosque on Tuesday 30 July when far-right demonstrators surrounded the place of worship.

Protesters shouted abuse at the people inside while throwing stones and bricks at the building.

Play Brightcove video

Mr Hussein said the focus now is on the families of the victims and not the people who caused disruption the day after mass stabbings took place.

He said: "They can destroy this place and we can rebuild it, but the lives that have been lost, we can't ever bring them back so all our focus should be with the families."

More than 50 police officers were injured due to the violence, with 27 officers taken to hospital, according to North West Ambulance Service.

Far-right supporters attacked the town's mosque, smashing its windows with bricks and rubble. Credit: ITV News

Violence broke out just one day after the Southport mass stabbings occurred where three children died and 10 others were injured.

Nine-year-old Alice Dasilva Aguiar, six-year-old Bebe King and seven-year-old Elsie Dot Stancombe died after sustaining serious injuries when a knifeman entered the Hart Centre during a Taylor Swift-themed dance class Monday 29 July.

Eight other children suffered stab wounds and two adults were also critically injured.

Alice Dasilva Aguiar (left), Elsie Dot Stancombe (middle) and Bebe King (right). Credit: Family photo

The day after the riots, locals gathered to help rebuild the mosque and clear up the glass and rubble.

The muslim community in Southport has been touched by the support and kindness of their community.

Locals came to the Mosque to provide support to the muslim community. Credit: ITV News

Mr Hussein continued: "We thank you and we love you very much. We always knew that you were a decent lot and that's why we are next to you.

"Hopefully, they know that we have a lot of respect and a lot of love towards them."

Lorna witnessed the protest unfold on Tuesday night and was determined to show that the "thugs won't win".

Members of the community gathered to repairs the mosque. Credit: ITV News

Lorna said: "There is just so much ugliness going on that i wanted today for there to be friendliness to show what southport is about.

"We can't erase those memories, but we would like to replace some of them."