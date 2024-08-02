A nine-year-old who died after being stabbed in Southport was just an "innocent angel" just wanting to have fun, a family friend has said.

Alice Dasilva Aguiar died after a knifeman entered a Taylor Swift-themed dance class at the Hart Centre, on Hart Street, on Monday 29 July.

Two other little girls, six-year-old Bebe King and seven-year-old Elsie Dot Stancombe also died after sustaining serious injuries during the "ferocious" attack.

Alice DaSilva Aguiar (left), Elsie Stancombe (middle), Bebe King (right). Credit: Family photos

Aleck Jardim, a friend of Alice's family says there are "no words" to describe the loss.

"These were just little angels, innocent, they all just wanted to play and have fun," he said.

He added: "I just can't imagine what David and his wife are going through right now. I couldn't imagine myself going home and not seeing one of my daughters.

"Nothing we can do that will bring them back, but we just do our best as a community, that's all we can do right now."

Eight other children suffered stab wounds and two adults were also critically injured.

Aleck said: "They tried to defend the kids as much as they could and they put their life on the line to protect them, so they are real heroes for me and I'm very proud of the law enforcement."

On Thursday 1 August, Alder Hey Children's Hospital announced that two children who were injured in the mass stabbing had been discharged.

Alice DaSilva Aguiar died after sustaining fatal injuries in the attack at the Hart Centre in Southport. Credit: Family photo

In a statement Alder Hey Children's NHS Foundation Trust said: “We are delighted that two of the children involved in Monday’s awful incident have now been discharged.

“We continue to treat five children involved in the devastating incident in Southport on Monday, including one recently transferred to us from Aintree University Hospital.

“All the children in our care are currently in a stable condition. Out heartfelt sympathies remain with all those affected by Monday’s incident."

Members of the Southport Community are continuing to show their support following the attack. Credit: ITV News

Axel Rudakubana, 17, was charged with three counts of murder, 10 counts of attempted murder and possession of a bladed article on Thursday 1 August.

He appeared in Liverpool Crown Court on 1 August where he was remanded in youth detention accommodation.

Reacting to the far-right protests which took place in Southport on Tuesday 30 July following the attack, Aleck said the town will "stay strong".

He continued: "The good thing is that the local council, some companies, police and volunteers helped to clean up the mess and fixed what they could to help keep the mosque to look pristine as it was before and showed what Southport is all about.

"No matter what has happened Southport will continue to be a resilient and peaceful community".