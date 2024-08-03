Buildings light up pink in memory of those killed in the Southport attack

Buildings have been lit up pink in memory of those killed in the Southport attack.

Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine, Bebe King, six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, were killed when a knifeman attacked them during a Taylor Swift-themed dance class on Monday.

Eight other children were injured along with two adults – yoga instructor Leanne Lucas and businessman John Hayes.

Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine, Bebe King, six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, were killed when a knifeman attacked them during a dance class

Axel Rudakubana, 17, from Banks in Lancashire, has been charged with their murders and 10 other attempted murders.

Five days on from the attack buildings across the North West have been lit in pink in tribute to those who died.

St George's Hall was lit up pink in tribute to Alice Aguiar, Elsie Dot Stancombe and Bebe King Credit: Liverpool Echo

Atkinson arts venue in Southport, where a vigil was held outside on Tuesday, was one of a number of buildings to light up pink on Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings.

Liverpool landmarks have been lit up pink as a tribute to those affected by the tragic incidents in Southport earlier this week Credit: Liverpool City Council

Landmarks including St George’s Hall and the Cunard Building in Liverpool, the Mersey Gateway Bridge and Chester Town Hall also talking part, as well as hospitals across the North West.

As a mark of respect and solidarity Credit: Cumberland Council

Sefton Council leader Cllr Marion Atkinson said: “We have seen overwhelming support and sympathy from communities far and wide.

Credit: Cumberland Council

"The vigil on Tuesday evening was a touching and heartfelt moment we all shared and we continue to stand united for all of those families who are currently trying to deal with their unimaginable loss and care for victims injured.

A council leader says "lighting up our buildings is a display of the moving unity that we saw during Tuesday’s evening vigil in Southport"

"Lighting up our buildings is a display of the moving unity that we saw during Tuesday’s evening vigil in Southport town centre where the town came together to share their sadness and respect.”

Children have been drawing using chalk paying tribute to those who died and were injured in the attack Credit: ITV News

At the scene, children are now using chalk to draw flowers and love hearts on the road alongside the hundreds of flowers, balloons and toys.

As well as Bebe, Alice and Elsie's names phrases including "we love you" and "keep dancing" feature in the tributes.