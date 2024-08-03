Dispersal Orders have been introduced in the North West this weekend to help combat anti-social behaviour.

Violence and ‘intimidating behaviour’ have been seen across country in wake of the Southport attack on Monday.

Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine, Bebe King, six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, were killed when a knifeman attacked them during a Taylor Swift-themed dance class on Monday.

Eight other children were injured along with two adults – yoga instructor Leanne Lucas and businessman John Hayes.

Axel Rudakubana, 17, from Banks in Lancashire, has been charged with their murders and 10 other attempted murders.

Greater Manchester Police have issued a dispersal order for the whole of Manchester city centre until 7pm.

It means officers have extra powers to deal with anyone taking part in or causing anti-social behaviour.

Chief Inspector Natasha Evans said: "These powers have been authorised to make sure we can continue to provide and facilitate the right to any peaceful protests that have been organised.

"Our officers will be able to instruct and advise anyone who is causing, or very likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress to leave an area immediately.

"People have a legal right to participate in peaceful protest, however where people are intent on breaking the law, we will take action.

"Please keep an eye on our social media channels for any further updates around this Section 34 and if you are unsure about anything, do speak to officers on the ground.

"Any incidents can be reported via 101, our website or 999 in an emergency."

A Dispersal Order is in place in Southport this weekend to help combat anti-social behaviour.

It's due to last until 6pm on Sunday in anticipation of further protests this weekend.

It includes the area shown on the map, as follows:

Marine Drive, Weld Road, Liverpool Road, Cemetery Road, Kew Road, Benthams Way, Town Lane, Meols Cop Road, Roe Lane, Park Road, Park Road West Promenade and Fairways.

Under the legislation, officers have the power to seize any item used in the commission of anti-social behaviour.Sefton Community Policing Inspector Graham Fisher said:“We have introduced this order in response to the disorder which took place earlier this week, which has had a huge impact on residents and businesses in Southport.

“We have increased patrols in the area to deal with any issues, and this dispersal zone gives officers extra powers to approach people they suspect may be there to commit anti-social behaviour or other crimes.“This order is to ensure residents and businesses are not subjected to any such behaviour, and I would ask people to continue reporting any concerns and we will take action. “I would urge parents and guardians to know where young people in your care are, to further assist us in dealing with those who cause trouble.

“If you witness any anti-social behaviour or have any information about such incidents, please contact or speak to our officers and we will take action.”

Protests are also planned in Blackpool, Blackburn and Preston.

Preston City Council has issued a statement ahead of the proposed protests at the Flag Market today (saturday).

It's asked the public to stay away from any possible disorder and continue supporting our neighbours in Southport in a peaceful way.

A dispersal order is in force across Blackburn town centre today (August 3) due to a protest that is set to take place, in light of the recent murders in Southport.

The order came into effect at 8.40am and is in place for 12 hours, ending at around 9pm. The order could be extended if needed.