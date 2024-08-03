Hundreds of people have gathered for a Liverpool city centre protest aimed at opposing far-right activity in the wake of the Southport stabbings.

There was a large crowd on St George's Plateau this afternoon (Saturday 3rd August) for the protest, whose message was "Don't Let the Racists Divide Us."

Speakers including Liverpool Riverside MP Kim Johnson and West Derby MP Ian Byrne told the assembled crowd that there was a clear message from our city: that hate is not welcome here.

Mr Byrne said: "This city is built on solidarity. Let’s put it into action."

Elsewhere, a dispersal notice has been authorised across Manchester city centre in order to assist police in dealing with protests, Greater Manchester Police have said.

Around 200 protesters walked through Manchester city centre, with people heard saying: "save our streets."

Police were forced to form a divide between two groups - first, protesters chanting “stop the boats” and “save our kids”, and second, anti-fascist demonstrators.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer announced a new “national” response to the disorder linking police forces across the country.

The Metropolitan Police said the force has “sufficient resources” in place to deal with protests in central London this weekend but officers have not been informed of a demonstration in response to the Southport stabbings.

The protests come after the murder of three girls in the knife attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class appeared at Liverpool Crown Court.

The 17-year-old suspect was named as Axel Rudakubana, from Banks in Lancashire.

The defendant is charged with the murder of Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine, Bebe King, six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, in Southport on Monday.

He is also charged with the attempted murder of yoga class instructor Leanne Lucas, businessman John Hayes and eight children, who cannot be named for legal reasons, as well as with possession of a kitchen knife with a curved blade.