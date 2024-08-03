Mereyside Police say a number of officers have been injured as they deal with serious disorder in Liverpool city centre.

This morning it was reported that a number of peaceful demonstrations had been planned including one called 'Save Our Kids' near the Liver Building.

Counter protests, including one called 'Don't Let The Racists Divide Us' at St George's Plateau, were also held earlier today.

A number of peaceful demonstrations had been planned including one called 'Save Our Kids' near the Liver Building Credit: ITV News

Into the afternoon the opposing protests met at the Pier Head, with police attempting to separate the crowds.

As hundreds gathered, police arrived in riot vans and police dogs descended on the area.

A chair thrown by demonstrators has hit an officer on the head in Liverpool.

Bricks, bottles and a flare were also thrown at officers as they lined the road on The Strand.

A police officer on a motorbike was kicked and knocked off his vehicle by a demonstrator.

One man was holding a wooden pole as protesters ran down the street after it happened.

A traffic cone was also thrown.

Officers in riot shields lined the road, which runs along the city’s waterfront, closing it to traffic and charged demonstrators, pushing them back.

Demonstrators chanted: “Save our kids.”

A Merseyside Police spokesperson says "this behaviour, which puts the public and our officers in harms way, will not be tolerated.

"And we will be arresting those responsible."

Road closures had been put in place around the Strand as a result of ongoing protests at the Pier Head.

Officers thanked motorists and members of the public for their patience and understanding whilst this is ongoing

Flight restrictions affecting drones have been imposed in Liverpool city centre while officers deal with disorder today (Saturday 3 August).

Planned demonstrations in areas across the region got under way on Saturday as tensions remain high after the killing of three young girls at a Taylor Swift-themed holiday club in Southport, Merseyside, on Monday.