A church service has been held in Madeira to remember nine-year-old Alice Dasilva Aguiar who was stabbed in Southport.

Alice died after a knifeman entered a Taylor Swift-themed dance class at the Hart Centre, on Hart Street, on Monday 29 July.

Family and friends gathered in Quinta Grande, where Alice’s family is from.

After the service white balloons were released as mourners shouted “fly high Alice”.

The Portuguese government confirmed Alice was a Portuguese national, and that her parents were originally from Madeira.

She was set to turn 10 in October.

Last week, the mother and father of Alice said: "Keep smiling and dancing like you love to do our Princess, like we said before to you, you're always our princess and no one would change that.

"Love from Your Hero Daddy and Mummy."

Two other little girls, six-year-old Bebe King and seven-year-old Elsie Dot Stancombe also died after sustaining serious injuries during the "ferocious" attack.

Axel Rudakubana, 17, was charged with three counts of murder, 10 counts of attempted murder and possession of a bladed article on Thursday 1 August.

He appeared in Liverpool Crown Court on 1 August where he was remanded in youth detention accommodation.

The teenager could not previously be named due to his age but Recorder of Liverpool Judge Andrew Menary KC ruled it could be made public following applications from the media.

The defendant is due to turn 18 this week.