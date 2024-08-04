A nyone who needed a free hug in Southport after recent events has been welcomed by 10 year old Texas.

She set up an outdoor stall of goodies to help her family's fundraiser in support of grieving families after the knife attack in their hometown on Monday.

Her parents say they're so proud as she wanted to help the local community in her own way.

Texas manning her stall in Southport

Texas made a stall with her own money for any passers-by with children, outside her parents business for a fundraising day.

In an earlier social media post, her parents outlined her chosen theme: "She has made goody bags and bracelets for kids and is giving out free hugs.

"People have been asked to make a donation of their choice, should they wish.

"Feel free to throw your arms around us too guys. Love you all hope to see you all."

Her parents added: "We have always taught our little girl to dance in the rain guys so she won't be beaten by it today.

"Texas is here for all of your kids to put a smile on their faces while we do the shop fundraiser.

"It's all free she has paid for it herself so please if your passing come see her she would love to see you."

Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine, Bebe King, six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, were killed when a knifeman attacked them during a Taylor Swift-themed dance class on Monday.

Axel Rudakubana, from Banks in Lancashire, is charged with three counts of murder and 10 counts of attempted murder.

The teenager could previously not be named because of his age but would have lost anonymity when he turns 18 on Wednesday 7 August.