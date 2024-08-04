'One of the worst house fires seen in years' - thought to have involved e-scooter

It's been described as 'one of the worst house fires seen in years.'

The haunting aftermath of tragedy on a suburban street in South Manchester.

One firefighter described the intensity of the fire as like "something from the Blitz."

Floral tributes left at the scene Credit: MEN MEDIA

A man in his seventies died and another was seriously burned in the devastating house fire in Chorlton, which is believed to have involved an e-scooter.

The blaze broke out at a house on Ellesmere Road South in the early hours of yesterday morning.

The fire service said they received multiple 999 calls just after 3am as smoke began billowing from the semi-detached house.

Poignantly flowers have been left on the roof of a vehicle parked in the driveway.

Gold and yellow, they contrast starkly with the blackened window frames and scorched walls of the house behind them.

The fire-charred remains of what was once a home stand as the aftermath of a tragedy in a south Manchester suburb.

One firefighter said: "The fire was so fierce it was one of the worst house fires seen in years.

"Smoke and flames were coming out of every window.

"It completely enveloped the property."Neighbours of the man who died have left bouquets outside the house which is on the tree-lined Ellesmere Road South.

It is believed the fire involved an e-scooter.

The man who died is understood to have been 76 years old.Crews faced were met with an inferno that had spread through the ground and first floors of the house.

One man in his 30s managed to escape from the building and was treated by GMFRS crews before being cared for by paramedics and taken to Wythenshawe Hospital.One neighbour said: "We get quite a lot of burglaries round here and people coming down here drunk who’ve been drinking in Chorlton.

"We thought someone had been stabbed or maybe a burglar had got injured or caught in someone’s garden"We were woken up by someone running up and down the road shouting 'ah, ah.' We were worried in case it was a riot - we didn’t want to turn the light on to alert them to our house.

"We didn’t realise what was happening til we saw the blue lights We were watching horrified wondering if it would go to the next house.”Ben Levy, GMFRS Area Manager, said: "First and foremost, our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who has very sadly died during this devastating incident.

Crews remain in attendance on Ellesmere Road South and are there for anyone in the community affected by the fire and to provide reassurance."I would like to commend the firefighters who did all they could in very difficult conditions in an attempt to save lives and stop the fire spreading further.

"They worked tirelessly to minimise the impact of this fire for surrounding residents. At this stage we cannot confirm the exact cause of the fire.”