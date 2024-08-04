Police have charged three men with violent disorder after riots broke out in Liverpool city centre in the wake of the Southport stabbings.

Jimmy Bailey, 45, of Station Avenue, Ellesmere Port, was charged after a group was seen throwing stones, bricks and missiles at police on Saturday 3 August.

A row of officers moved to take one of the suspects to the ground and detain him, Merseyside Police said.

Riot police were deployed on the streets of Liverpool Credit: James Speakman/PA

The force has also charged a man after an attempt was made to set a police van on fire in the city.

The vehicle had been parked on William Brown Street and the flames were extinguished before significant damage or harm could be caused, police said.

A man was detained near the scene shortly after the incident.

Declan Geiran, 29, of Kelso Road, Liverpool, has been charged with violent disorder and arson.

Lloyd Killner, 35, of Burton Road, Lincoln, has also been charged with violent disorder after a group was seen in Stanley Street charging and swearing at officers, and throwing missiles.

All three have been remanded in custody to appear at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

People protest in Liverpool, following the stabbing attacks on Monday in Southport, in which three young children were killed Credit: PA

Following the scenes in Liverpool Merseyside Police has introduced two section 60 orders giving officers greater stop-and-search powers covering the city and Southport.

The orders were put in place at 2pm on Sunday and will stay active for a 12-hour period until 2am on Monday.

The orders cover areas across Liverpool and Southport and are designed to prevent serious violence.

Inspector Al McKeon said: “The scenes we saw yesterday in Liverpool and Walton, and on Tuesday in Southport, were despicable.

"They left dozens of officers requiring hospital treatment and have already led to the arrests of a total of 33 suspects.

“These orders will give officers on the ground the ability to stop and search anyone suspected of carrying weapons or planning any criminality. The ultimate aim of this tool is to prevent violence and disorder and keep the public safe.

“People across the areas covered will see targeted and highly visible police patrols over the next 12 hours. I hope their continued presence is reassuring for all of our communities, and I would ask anyone with concerns to speak to those officers.”