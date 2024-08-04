Trouble spreads to Bolton as police try to keep rival groups apart

Police and protesters clashed in Bolton today amid shouts of 'police brutality' and 'Nazi scum'.There is a large police presence in the centre this afternoon, with fears of more violence.Details of a demonstration, advertised as a peaceful protest and titled 'Enough is Enough: Stand up for Country', were widely shared on social media, including by the activist Tommy Robinson.A counter-protest is also taking place in Victoria Square outside the town hall.

One banner said 'Bolton united for peace.'

Metal fencing has been put in place around the square, which appears to have been segregated.

There are a number of police, including mounted officers, already in position. A number of shops also appear to have their shutters down.