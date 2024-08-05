A man has admitted punching a police officer in the face during violent protests outside of a mosque.

Derek Drummond, 58, was part of a 300-strong group who gathered outside Southport mosque as tensions rose after three young girls were killed in a stabbing on Monday 29 July.

More than 50 police officers were injured after stones and bottles were thrown, with cars set alight and destroyed during the riots.

Joshua Sanderson-Kirk, prosecuting, told Liverpool Magistrates Court PC Thomas Ball was deployed to the mosque on St Luke’s Road, on 30 July, where the group arrived shouting “this is our f****** country” and “scumbag b*****ds”.

The court heard officers had to withdraw for fear of being overwhelmed.

PC Ball stood to protect colleagues as they tried to put on riot gear when Drummond, of Pool Street, Southport, became violent, shouting “sh*thouses” and moved towards him, punching him in the face, Mr Sanderson-Kirk said.

Bricks were later thrown after a garden wall was broken down, the court was told.

Short clips of footage from a body-worn camera and the police helicopter were shown to the court.

Drummond indicated guilty pleas to violent disorder and assault by beating of an emergency worker.

No application for bail was made and District Judge Timothy Boswell remanded Drummond in custody for sentencing at Liverpool Crown Court on 29 August.

Two women sat at the back of the court for the hearing, one was in tears and the other blew Drummond a kiss as he left.